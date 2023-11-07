BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
Nov 07, 2023
Sports

Maxwell’s epic double century leads Australia to stunning win over Afghanistan

AFP Published November 7, 2023 Updated November 7, 2023 10:00pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MUMBAI: Glenn Maxwell’s extraordinary 201 not out guided Australia into the semi-finals of the World Cup as they snatched a stunning three-wicket win from the jaws of defeat against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

At 91-7, chasing 292 in Mumbai, five-times champions Australia were set to join title-holders England, 1996 winners Pakistan and 1992 World Cup kings Sri Lanka as yet another notable Afghanistan scalp at this edition.

Sri Lanka court restores sacked cricket board

But Maxwell, dropped on 33, responded in style and ended the match with his 10th six as he became only the third batsman to score a World Cup double hundred.

