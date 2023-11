LONDON: European stock markets dipped at the start of trading on Wednesday after Asian losses, as traders awaited clues from the US Federal Reserve over its interest rate plans.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index declined 0.2 percent to 7,395.08 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index shed 0.3 percent to 15,114.05 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.2 percent to 6,969.89.