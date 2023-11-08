BAFL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.11%)
BIPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.83%)
BOP 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.37%)
CNERGY 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
DFML 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
DGKC 61.55 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.22%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.53%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
HBL 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.76%)
HUBC 107.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.56%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.38%)
OGDC 102.65 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.99%)
PAEL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.3%)
PIOC 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.42%)
PPL 81.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.8%)
PRL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.2%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.83%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.72%)
TELE 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
TRG 73.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,528 Increased By 59 (1.08%)
BR30 19,229 Increased By 246.7 (1.3%)
KSE100 54,304 Increased By 568.4 (1.06%)
KSE30 18,207 Increased By 217.3 (1.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Amazon sets new team to trains ambitious AI model codenamed ‘Olympus’

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2023 12:08pm

Amazon is investing millions in training an ambitious large language model (LLMs), hoping it could rival top models from OpenAI and Alphabet, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The model, codenamed as “Olympus”, has 2 trillion parameters, the people said, which could make it one of the largest models being trained.

OpenAI’s GPT-4 models, one of the best models available, is reported to have one trillion parameters. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the details of the project were not yet public.

Amazon declined to comment. The Information reported on the project name on Tuesday. The team is spearheaded by Rohit Prasad, former head of Alexa, who now reports directly to CEO Andy Jassy.

As head scientist of general artificial intelligence (AI) at Amazon, Prasad brought researchers who had been working on Alexa AI and the Amazon science team together to work on training models.

Amazon has already trained smaller models such as Titan.

It has also partnered with AI model startups such as Anthropic and AI21 Labs, offering them to Amazon Web Services (AWS) users.

US agency sues Amazon for tricking customers into subscription service

Amazon believes having homegrown models could make its offerings more attractive on AWS, where enterprise clients want to access top-performing models, sources said.

LLMs are the underlying technology for AI tools that learn from huge datasets to generate human-like responses. Training bigger AI models is more expensive given the amount of computing power required.

In an earnings call in April, Amazon executives said the company would increase investment in LLMs and generative AI while cutting back on fulfillment and transportation in its retail business.

Amazon

Comments

1000 characters

Amazon sets new team to trains ambitious AI model codenamed ‘Olympus’

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Bullish run continues at PSX, KSE-100 up over 600 points

Terror incidents in Pakistan up 60% since Afghan interim govt came to power: Caretaker PM

No equipment left behind by American forces during withdrawal from Afghanistan: US state dept

Pollution forces city-wide closures of businesses, schools in eastern Pakistan

Pak Suzuki announces yet another shutdown of automobile plant

Pakistan attracted $16bn in visitor spending in 2022: World Bank

330-MW SEL plant: PPIB to hold competitive bidding on behalf of KE

KSA, Qatar: Issues over BIT template block huge investment

Read more stories