BAFL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.11%)
BIPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.83%)
BOP 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.37%)
CNERGY 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
DFML 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
DGKC 61.55 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.22%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.53%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
HBL 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.76%)
HUBC 107.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.09%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.38%)
OGDC 102.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.94%)
PAEL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.3%)
PIOC 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.42%)
PPL 81.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.88%)
PRL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.2%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.83%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.72%)
TELE 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.49%)
TRG 73.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.19%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,528 Increased By 59.3 (1.08%)
BR30 19,226 Increased By 243.4 (1.28%)
KSE100 54,311 Increased By 575 (1.07%)
KSE30 18,212 Increased By 221.7 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil gains on signs on robust Chinese demand, weak crude oil prices weigh

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2023 12:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday, supported by robust soybean imports to China and indications of strong demand, though gains were limited by sluggish crude oil performance.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 46 ringgit, or 1.2% to 3,766 ringgit ($807.12) a metric ton at the midday break.

“The supply of soyoil increased due to hot and warm weather expected in western and central growing areas of Brazil over the next 10 days.

Additionally, demand for soyoil has surged, with China placing more orders,“ said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand and Co.

China imported 5.16 million metric tons of soybeans in October, customs data showed on Tuesday, a 25% surge from a year earlier but lower than analysts’ expectations.

China booked its largest single-day US soybean purchases in three months on Tuesday, traders said, offering hope after overseas sales of the 2023 harvest had fallen behind normal pace.

Chicago soybean futures traded at a two-month high.

Elevated soybean prices translate into increased costs for soyoil, a product derived from soybeans. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.4%.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract was up 0.15, while its palm oil contract was up 0.1%.

Malaysian palm oil declines on rising supply outlook

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices stuttered on Wednesday after sliding to their lowest in over three months in the previous session, weighed down by concerns over waning demand in the world’s top oil consumers.

Weaker crude oil prices make palm oil a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, last traded flat against the dollar.

Malaysia, the world’s second-largest producer of palm oil, on Wednesday launched a system to facilitate management of transactional data along the supply chain.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil gains on signs on robust Chinese demand, weak crude oil prices weigh

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Bullish run continues at PSX, KSE-100 up over 600 points

Terror incidents in Pakistan up 60% since Afghan interim govt came to power: Caretaker PM

No equipment left behind by American forces during withdrawal from Afghanistan: US state dept

Pollution forces city-wide closures of businesses, schools in eastern Pakistan

Pak Suzuki announces yet another shutdown of automobile plant

Pakistan attracted $16bn in visitor spending in 2022: World Bank

330-MW SEL plant: PPIB to hold competitive bidding on behalf of KE

KSA, Qatar: Issues over BIT template block huge investment

Read more stories