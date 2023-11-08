BAFL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
BIPL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.05%)
BOP 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.9%)
DFML 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.61%)
DGKC 61.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.79%)
FABL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
FCCL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
HBL 96.24 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.44%)
HUBC 107.06 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.87%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.68%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.26%)
MLCF 36.79 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.63%)
OGDC 101.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.54%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.89%)
PPL 80.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PRL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.35%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 52.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.81%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TRG 73.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.61%)
UNITY 24.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.73%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,543 Increased By 73.8 (1.35%)
BR30 19,194 Increased By 211 (1.11%)
KSE100 54,397 Increased By 661 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,231 Increased By 241.3 (1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

G7’s top diplomats prepare statement on Gaza conflict

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2023 10:22am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

TOKYO: G7 foreign ministers are set to issue a joint statement on the Israel-Hamas war on Wednesday and are expected to call for temporary pauses in fighting to allow humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip.

It would mark only the second joint statement from the group of wealthy nations on the crisis since gunmen from the Palestinian group Hamas sparked the conflict with an Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.

The communique, to be issued near the end of a two-day meeting in Tokyo, is also likely to reiterate that G7 support for Ukraine in its war with Russia remains undimmed despite the spiralling conflict in the Middle East.

“We hope to be able to present a united G7 position on the situation in the Middle East in the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Statement, which we understand is currently being coordinated,” said Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

The issue of humanitarian pauses in the conflict was raised at a working dinner attended by ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the European Union on Tuesday, host Japan said in a statement.

Wednesday’s communique is expected to include a call for such pauses, temporary breaks in fighting to allow aid into the besieged enclave, several Japanese media outlets reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel would consider “tactical little pauses” but, alongside its close ally the United States and other Western countries, has rejected calls for a ceasefire it says would allow Hamas to regroup.

The G7 has appeared to struggle to agree on a firm, united approach to Israel’s war in Gaza, raising questions over its relevance as a force to tackle major crises.

The only other G7 statement came after a meeting of its finance ministers on Oct. 12 and amounted to a few, brief sentences. Other group members have issued joint statements.

War with Hamas to cost Israel above $50bn

G7 divisions have also been evident at the United Nations, with France voting in favour of a resolution calling for a humanitarian truce in the conflict on Oct. 26, the US opposing it and the group’s other members abstaining.

Long-term plan

The ministers on Tuesday also discussed what happens after the Gaza conflict recedes and how to revitalise peace efforts in the Middle East, Japan said in its statement.

It gave no details of options being discussed if the Hamas group is ousted from Gaza as the result of the Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian enclave.

Israel has been vague about its long-term plans for Gaza. In some of the first direct comments on the subject, Netanyahu said this week that Israel would seek to have security responsibility for Gaza “for an indefinite period”.

But Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told the Wall Street Journal that Israel wanted the territory to be under an international coalition, including the US, European Union and Muslim-majority countries, or administered by Gaza political leaders.

Diplomats in Washington, the United Nations, the Middle East and beyond have also started weighing the options.

Discussions include the deployment of a multinational force to post-conflict Gaza, an interim Palestinian-led administration that would exclude Hamas politicians, a stopgap security and governance role for neighbouring Arab states and temporary UN supervision of the territory, Reuters reported this month.

G7 foreign ministers Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen Gaza war Israel Hamas Gaza hospitals

Comments

1000 characters

G7’s top diplomats prepare statement on Gaza conflict

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

330-MW SEL plant: PPIB to hold competitive bidding on behalf of KE

Country attracted $16bn in visitor spending in 2022: World Bank

KSA, Qatar: Issues over BIT template block huge investment

MoF to remain open on Iqbal Day for IMF talks

CEC briefs PM about preparations

Nod from IR Commissioner not needed: Tax returns can be revised within 60 days: FBR

Oil, gas: 70pc area remains unexplored

Less than Rs32,000 gross salary: Fed govt employees allowed special allowance

Glass ware/porcelain ware: Customs’ values on imports from seven countries issued

Read more stories