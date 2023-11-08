PM to attend SCO Summit in Tashkent today

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will embark on an official visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Wednesday (today) to participate in the 16th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit being held on November 8-9, 2023.

At the Summit, according to a statement of the Foreign Office, the caretaker prime minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to ECO Vision 2025 and to promotion of regional cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity, energy, tourism, and economic growth and productivity.

He will present Pakistan’s vision for the future work of the organisation and for promotion of regional connectivity and mutual prosperity. He will also engage in bilateral discussions with the leadership of Uzbekistan and other participating leaders.

“As a founding member of ECO, Pakistan remains committed to the goals of connectivity and mutual prosperity of the ECO region,” it added.

