Karachi doctors take out rally against Israeli atrocities

KARACHI: A large number of doctors and paramedics on Tuesday marched to show unity with Palestinians and condemn Israeli cruelties in Gaza.

The unity march was organised by Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) in the megacity as part of a continuing protests against the Jewish state’s atrocities, bombing Palestinians children, women, schools and hospitals.

The participants started their march from Emergency Ward of the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and ended at the NIVCD (National Institute of Cardio Vascular Diseases).

The marchers were carrying placards, banners and Palestine flags in hands and chanted slogans against Israel and its western partners like US, Britain and European nations for Palestinians genocide.

JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman addressed the doctors and lauded them for being part of the Palestinians solidarity march.

He pointed out that Israel has murdered over 10,000 innocent civilians, including journalists and doctors in Gaza, saying that half of the Gaza victims are children.

The western countries like US and Britain stand firm with the Zionist state of Israel in killing Palestinian women and children, he deplored.

He censured the Muslim rulers for being too timid to openly voice against the Jew’s atrocities in Gaza, bombing indiscriminately and intentionally women, children, hospitals, schools and homes. “On the other hand, people of conscience across the world, including non-Muslims have been expressing solidarity with Gaza and condemning Israel,” he added.

In Karachi alone, he said, over two thousand doctors, including over 900 female doctors, have registered themselves to volunteer their services for the war-ravaged Gaza.

The JI leader lauded Muslims across the world for their solidarity with Hamas, but shamed military generals and rulers for being spineless and scared the western powers.

Hafiz Naeem encouraged the citizens to step up using social media platforms to highlight Palestinians plight and expose the Jewish state’s cruelties in Gaza and its crime against humanity.

The city’s children also set to hold a procession rally to slam the Jewish Zionist state for killing children of Palestine in its war on Gaza. The rally will run through Shahrah-e-Quaideen on November 8, today at 10 am.

