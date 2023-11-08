Jilani express solidarity with Palestinian FM on phone

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Tuesday telephoned Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyadh Al Malki and expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with Palestinian people in the face of Israeli aggression.

Jilani, in a post on social media platform X, said: “I called HE Riyadh Al Malki, FM of Palestine to offer condolences of people and govt of Pakistan; Told him that Palestinians aren't alone in [the] face of Israeli aggression and that Pak stands in solidarity with them.”

Jilani said that Foreign Minister Malki expressed gratitude for the support and humanitarian assistance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023