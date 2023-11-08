Jilani express solidarity with Palestinian FM on phone

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Tuesday telephoned Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyadh Al Malki and expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with Palestinian people in the face of Israeli aggression.
Jilani, in a post on social media platform X, said: “I called HE Riyadh Al Malki, FM of Palestine to offer condolences of people and govt of Pakistan; Told him that Palestinians aren't alone in [the] face of Israeli aggression and that Pak stands in solidarity with them.”
Jilani said that Foreign Minister Malki expressed gratitude for the support and humanitarian assistance.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments