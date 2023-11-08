BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
BIPL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.52%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.07%)
DGKC 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.14%)
FABL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FCCL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.63%)
FFL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.23%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
HUBC 105.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.2%)
OGDC 101.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.87%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.44%)
PIOC 107.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.82%)
PPL 80.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.29%)
PRL 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-7%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.81%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.54%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.87%)
TRG 73.04 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.5%)
UNITY 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.21%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 5,469 Decreased By -28 (-0.51%)
BR30 18,983 Decreased By -137.4 (-0.72%)
KSE100 53,736 Decreased By -124.6 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,990 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-08

Jilani express solidarity with Palestinian FM on phone

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2023 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Tuesday telephoned Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyadh Al Malki and expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with Palestinian people in the face of Israeli aggression.

Jilani, in a post on social media platform X, said: “I called HE Riyadh Al Malki, FM of Palestine to offer condolences of people and govt of Pakistan; Told him that Palestinians aren't alone in [the] face of Israeli aggression and that Pak stands in solidarity with them.”

Jilani said that Foreign Minister Malki expressed gratitude for the support and humanitarian assistance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Jalil Abbas Jilani Riyadh Al Malki

Comments

1000 characters

Jilani express solidarity with Palestinian FM on phone

330-MW SEL plant: PPIB to hold competitive bidding on behalf of KE

Country attracted $16bn in visitor spending in 2022: World Bank

MoF to remain open on Iqbal Day for IMF talks

KSA, Qatar: Issues over BIT template block huge investment

CEC briefs PM about preparations

PML-N forges alliance with MQM for polls

Nod from IR Commissioner not needed: Tax returns can be revised within 60 days: FBR

Glass ware/porcelain ware: Customs’ values on imports from seven countries issued

Less than Rs32,000 gross salary: Fed govt employees allowed special allowance

Oil, gas: 70pc area remains unexplored

Read more stories