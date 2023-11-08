BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
Closing ceremony of 43rd PARA Central Meet held

Press Release Published 08 Nov, 2023 05:42am

RAWALPINDI: Closing ceremony of 43rd Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central Meet was held Tuesday at Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) Jhelum.

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) graced the occasion as chief guest. The mega shooting event was conducted from 3 October to 7 November 2023.

Over 2000 firers from Army, Navy, Air Force, civil armed forces including Rangers (Sindh & Punjab), Frontier Corps and Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts as well as civilians participated in the competition.

COAS and Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), who was the guest of honour at the ceremony, awarded trophies and medals to the award winners and runners up in each category.

In the Inter-Services matches, Pakistan Army won all four contests including CJCSC, COAS, CAS and CNS matches, while Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force achieved 2nd and 3rd positions respectively. Pakistan Army secured overall Championship Trophy while Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air force achieved 2nd and 3rd positions.

The President’s Cup National Challenge match trophy was awarded to Naik Waseem of Army marksmanship Unit. Pakistan Army won the Prime Minister ‘Skills at Arms’ Big Bore National Challenge. Pakistan Rangers Punjab won the first prize in para firing matches (infantry squad).

The highest military shooting honour, ‘The Master at Arms’ Trophy was awarded to Lance Naik Banaras of 30 Frontier Force Regiment. The 'Best Shot Match Trophy' was awarded to Naik Sher Afzal of 82 (SP) Medium Regiment Artillery.

While interacting with the participants, COAS appreciated the firers for their excellent standards of marksmanship. Terming shooting skill as the hallmark of a professional soldier, he said “attaining proficiency at shooting must remain at the heart of basic military training objectives”.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Inspector General Training and Evaluation.

