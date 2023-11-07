BAFL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
BOP 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.97%)
DGKC 61.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
FCCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.74%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
GGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HBL 95.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.3%)
HUBC 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.88%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.32%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 102.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.82%)
PAEL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.97%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2%)
PIOC 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.46%)
PPL 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PRL 22.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.73%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
SSGC 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.61%)
TPLP 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.8%)
TRG 73.86 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.64%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,534 Increased By 36.7 (0.67%)
BR30 19,243 Increased By 122.5 (0.64%)
KSE100 54,273 Increased By 412.2 (0.77%)
KSE30 18,168 Increased By 169.9 (0.94%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 286-287 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published November 7, 2023 Updated November 7, 2023 12:02pm

The Pakistani rupee posted losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.42% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:40am, the rupee was hovering at 286.50, a decrease of Rs1.21 in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee had depreciated 0.34% to settle at 285.29 against the US dollar.

Also read: Forward export hangover

The currency is under pressure again owing to pressures of payments which are making the currency depreciate slowly, said experts.

Globally, the US dollar was steady on Tuesday, holding overnight gains as investors took a breather from a risk rally, while the Australian currency drifted lower ahead of a central bank interest rates decision later in the day.

All eyes in Asian hours will be on the Reserve Bank of Australia, which is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points, snapping four months of on-hold policy decisions.

Markets on the other hand less sure, pricing in a 63% chance of a hike.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is due to speak on Wednesday and Thursday, where the focal point will be on whether he maintains the more dovish tone struck after the Fed’s policy meeting last week.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index rose 0.057% to 105.32, having climbed 0.2% on Monday, but remained not far off a nearly two-month low of 104.84 touched on Monday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased on Tuesday, giving up most of Monday’s gains as mixed economic data from the world’s second-largest oil consumer China and winter demand worries offset the impact of Saudi Arabia and Russia extending output cuts.

Brent crude futures slipped 47 cents, or 0.55%, to $84.71 a barrel by 0431 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.45 a barrel, down 37 cents, or 0.46%.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market Exchange rate currency rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Open-market: rupee edges lower against US dollar

US does not have assessment on candidates for elections in Pakistan: State Dept

KSE-100 hits new peak, crosses 54,000 as buying spree continues

Israel says it is open to Gaza fighting pauses for aid, hostages

Govt determined to give Ogra more teeth

CASA-1000 likely to be discussed at IGC in Kyrgyzstan

APCEA, PCI launch report on ‘10 years of CPEC’

$209m EDEIP: World Bank rates implementation progress as moderately satisfactory

Cabinet likely to discuss factors assisting privatisation

Read more stories