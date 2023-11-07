BAFL 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
BIPL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.97%)
DGKC 61.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.4%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
GGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HBL 95.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.3%)
HUBC 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.04%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.32%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 102.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.87%)
PAEL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.97%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2%)
PIOC 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.37%)
PPL 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PRL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.86%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
SSGC 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
TELE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.95%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.7%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,534 Increased By 36.7 (0.67%)
BR30 19,247 Increased By 127.1 (0.66%)
KSE100 54,267 Increased By 406.5 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,166 Increased By 168.5 (0.94%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei falls after sharp gains, Treasury yields rise weighs

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2023 10:02am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as investors sold stocks to lock in profits after a sharp rally, with an overnight climb in US Treasury yields turning sentiment.

By 0130 GMT, the Nikkei had fallen 0.82% to 32,441.52.

The index closed at more than a one-month high in the previous session after gaining 6.5% in a fourth straight session of gains. The broader Topix was down 0.56% to 2,347.18.

“The Nikkei was losing momentum until last week because investors sold stocks amid rising trend of US Treasury yields. They bought back stocks in the past four sessions, driven by the downward trend of US Treasury yields,” said Takehiko Masuzawa, trading head at Phillip Securities Japan.

US Treasury yields climbed overnight as investors grew cautious about large auctions of notes and bonds in the week that could determine whether there is enough demand for US government debt to push rates lower again.

Tokyo stocks end sharply higher

“A pause in declines in the US Treasury yields became a cue for a sell-off for those who wanted to lock in profits,” said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

Heavyweight chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron lost 1.19% to drag the Nikkei the most. Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing slipped 0.17%.

Ajinomoto lost 7.14% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei CHECK even as the food maker raised its annual net profit forecast.

JSR fell 1.6% after the chip materials maker slashed its operating profit forecast for the current financial year by 62%.

Hitachi Zosen rose 5.59% to become the top performer on the Nikkei after the machinery maker raised its annual profit forecast.

Tokyo stocks Japan’s Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei falls after sharp gains, Treasury yields rise weighs

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Open-market: rupee edges lower against US dollar

US does not have assessment on candidates for elections in Pakistan: State Dept

KSE-100 hits new peak, crosses 54,000 as buying spree continues

Israel says it is open to Gaza fighting pauses for aid, hostages

Govt determined to give Ogra more teeth

CASA-1000 likely to be discussed at IGC in Kyrgyzstan

APCEA, PCI launch report on ‘10 years of CPEC’

$209m EDEIP: World Bank rates implementation progress as moderately satisfactory

Cabinet likely to discuss factors assisting privatisation

Read more stories