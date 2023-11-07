Post arrest bail plea: Sanam Javed’s counsel asked to submit further arguments

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday asked the petitioner Sanam Javed’s counsel to submit further arguments on a post arrest bail petition of the PTI activist in a May 9 case of torching the PML-N office in Model Town on Tuesday (today).

The court also adjourned the bail petitions of co-suspects Taj Muhammad and Muhammad Tanvir.

Earlier, counsel of Sanam argued that the police arrested his client in the case after she secured bail in two other cases registered.

He said after bail in two cases, the arrest of the petitioner in a new case showed malice and mala fide of the police. He, therefore, asked the court to grant bail to the petitioner Sanam Javed.

