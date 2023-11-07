Court directs IO to produce record of Elahi case on 10th

LAHORE: A special anti-corruption court on Monday expressed displeasure over the Investigating Officer (IO) for not presenting the record of a case against PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi of alleged illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly and directed him to produce the record on November 10.

The court was proceeding with a bail petition of Pervaiz Elahi in a case registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

Earlier, the IO appeared before the court and sought time to furnish the record of the case.

The counsel of Pervaiz Elahi argued that the anti-corruption authorities were not presenting the record only to delay the bail proceedings.

The court said it would decide the bail application on merits if the record was not presented on next hearing.

In this case, Elahi is accused of making illegal appointments in the assembly and receiving kickbacks.

