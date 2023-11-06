BAFL 40.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
BIPL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.13%)
BOP 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.96%)
DFML 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.87%)
DGKC 61.30 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (6.79%)
FABL 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.32%)
FCCL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.87%)
FFL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HBL 93.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
HUBC 107.25 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (3.13%)
HUMNL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.56%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.12 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.91%)
MLCF 36.74 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.8%)
OGDC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.2%)
PAEL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.27%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (13.61%)
PIOC 109.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.32%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
PRL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
SSGC 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
TRG 71.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.15%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 5,504 Increased By 82.3 (1.52%)
BR30 19,155 Increased By 298.5 (1.58%)
KSE100 53,860 Increased By 737.3 (1.39%)
KSE30 17,998 Increased By 193.9 (1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s New Delhi to restrict use of vehicles to curb air pollution

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2023 02:53pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

NEW DELHI: India’s Delhi city will restrict use of vehicles for a week between Nov. 13 and 20 to curb air pollution, the local government’s environment minister said on Monday, as air quality remained in the “severe” category despite mitigation efforts.

The rule would allow vehicles with odd number plates to ply on odd dates and similarly vehicles with even registration numbers will be allowed on road on alternate days.

New Delhi often ranks among the world’s top polluted cities every year ahead of the onset of winters in November, when calm winds, low temperatures trap pollutants emitted from many sources.

Air quality was ‘severe’ for a third consecutive day in the city on Monday, according to the federal pollution control body, forcing the city government to extend the closure of primary schools until Nov. 10.

Air pollution in India’s New Delhi turns ‘severe’, some schools shut

“There is a possibility that air pollution will rise after the Diwali,” Gopal Rai, Delhi’s environment minister, said, referring to the Hindu festival on Nov. 12 during which firecrackers, which are banned, are often set on fire, worsening air pollution.

A cricket World Cup match involving Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, however, went ahead in the city on Monday with organisers installing air purifiers in the players’ dressing rooms and using water sprinklers to reduce pollutants in the air.

Comments

1000 characters

India’s New Delhi to restrict use of vehicles to curb air pollution

Inter-bank: rupee sees 11th successive fall against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Pressure mounts on Israel over civilian casualties as ceasefire calls rebuffed

Health ministry says over 200 dead in overnight Israeli strikes on Gaza

Oil rises by 1% as Saudi Arabia, Russia stick to cuts

Iqbal Day: SBP to remain closed on Thursday

Dubai Design Week: 9th edition looks set to become global creative hub

Gold price per tola down Rs400 in Pakistan

Bangladesh elect to field against Sri Lanka amid Delhi air concerns

Read more stories