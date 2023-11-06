BAFL 41.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (5.36%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.22%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.42%)
DGKC 60.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (5.4%)
FABL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.63%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
FFL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 93.95 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.58%)
HUBC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.48%)
HUMNL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.36%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.22%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.69%)
OGDC 101.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
PAEL 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (12.78%)
PIOC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.37%)
PPL 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.77%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TRG 72.27 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.59%)
UNITY 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.96%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 5,479 Increased By 57.4 (1.06%)
BR30 19,010 Increased By 153.6 (0.81%)
KSE100 53,661 Increased By 537.6 (1.01%)
KSE30 17,949 Increased By 145.4 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks end sharply higher

AFP Published November 6, 2023 Updated November 6, 2023 12:37pm

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher Monday after Wall Street rallied following slower jobs and wage growth data that reduced expectations of further US interest rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 2.37 percent, or 758.59 points, to end at 32,708.48, while the broader Topix index added 1.64 percent, or 38.07 points, to 2,360.46.

The dollar stood at 149.50 yen, against 149.37 yen late Friday in New York, where the dollar eased against its major peers, including the yen.

On Wall Street Friday, when Tokyo was closed for a public holiday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.7 percent to finish at 34,061.32, the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.9 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.4 percent.

Tokyo shares close higher on chip shares

US jobs data showed Friday that far fewer jobs than expected were created in October, fuelling hopes that the Federal Reserve would end its interest rate hiking cycle.

This, coupled with the fact that the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note temporarily retreated on Friday, “drove up all major three indexes – a trend the Japan market followed”, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Positive earnings results from major Japanese firms added to the tailwind, the brokerage said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group hiked 2.05 percent to 6,409 yen, Sony Group added 1.82 percent to 13,085 yen, and Toyota gained 3.11 percent to 2,846 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing climbed 1.57 percent to 34,720 yen.

Tokyo stocks Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks end sharply higher

Intra-day update: rupee’s slide against US dollar continues

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

KSE-100 hits all-time intra-day high as bull run continues

$26m dispute: PIACL reaches out-of-court settlement with AACL

Pressure mounts on Israel over civilian casualties as ceasefire calls rebuffed

$3bn projects approved for flood-hit areas

Net-metering consumers: Discos asked to approach FBR for tax applicability issues

Fazl meets Hamas chief in Qatar

Private medical colleges: FTO directs FBR to probe tax matters

Thousands of Afghans forcibly returned from Pakistan, claims Kabul

Read more stories