Nov 05, 2023
Pakistan

PTI lauds army for thwarting Mianwali airbase attack

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2023 03:10am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has lauded the Pakistan army for thwarting a terrorist attack on the Mianwali Training Air Base of the Pakistan Air Force. It also expressed deep concerns over the alarming surge in tragic incidents of terrorism across the country.

Reacting to terrorist attack at Mianwali airbase, PTI central information secretary Raoof Hasan said that the recent spate of terrorism incidents in different parts of the country during the past two days were a cause of great concern for the state.

He said that the security personnel deserved all credit for foiling the terrorist attack with timely action by risking their lives.

At the same time, he questioned the fresh wave of terrorism in the country ahead of the forthcoming general elections, saying why there is a rise in terror incidents shortly after the announcement of election date.

He called for devising an effective national strategy to rein in the incidents of terrorism in order to avoid restore peace in the country.

He made it clear that only the elected representative of people had the authority and mandate to take policy decisions after holding general elections on the country.

Hasan paid glowing tributes to the young men who fought courageously and sacrificed their lives for the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Mianwali airbase attack

