Not much business activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,200 to Rs 18000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,700 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,000 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund. The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 350 per kg.

