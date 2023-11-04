Hasan Ali completes 100 ODI wickets

BENGALURU: Pakistan medium pace bowler Hasan Ali completed 100 one-day international wickets during the World Cup clash against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The 29-year-old dismissed New Zealand opener Devon Conway for 35 in the 11th over of the innings to reach the milestone in his 66th match.

Hasan is the 22nd bowler from his country to take 100 or more ODI wickets, with legendary left-armer Wasim Akram leading the way with 502 in 356 matches.

Shaheen Shah Afridi also reached the 100-wicket mark in Pakistan’s last match against Bangladesh in Kolkata.