Electoral alliance with PTI: PPP has not taken any decision yet: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced his party’s clear victory in the upcoming general elections, saying ‘God willing, the next government will be of the PPP’.

Talking to the media on Friday, he said that it was a great achievement that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had officially announced that the general elections on February 8.

“It would have been better if the Election Commission itself had given the date for the general elections, and the Supreme Court would not have interfered. Well, whatever happened, it’s done now, the elections should be held on February 8,” he urged. The PPP chairman said that all political parties should get a level-playing field in the general elections, adding that PPP has not been given a level playing field in any of the past elections.

To a question about the deportation of refugees, Bilawal said that no party can support any illegal act, but questions are being raised about the manner in which measures are being taken against refugees. “Pakistan People’s Party has always had a strong stand on human rights,” he said and demanded that the law must be implemented, but human rights must be taken care of.

According to the press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP Chairman, while speaking to the media after inaugurating the Free Diagnostic Laboratory under JDC Foundation, said that it is a great achievement that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has officially announced that the general elections will be held on February 8.

He said that it would have been better if the Election Commission itself had given the date for the general elections, and the Supreme Court would not have had to interfere. “Well, whatever happened, it’s done now, the elections should be held on February 8,” he urged.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that all political parties should get a level playing field in the general elections, adding that PPP has not been given a level playing field in any of the past elections. “Even during the elections of 1988 and 2008, PPP did not have a level playing field, but despite this, PPP secured its mandate and formed governments,” he pointed out.

Chairman PPP said that PTI was founded on such grounds that no other party, except PTI, should have a level playing field in the election.

“If they (PTI) are facing somewhat difficulties in an election now, ‘Welcome to the Club’,” he added. In response to a question, he said that PPP has not yet taken any decision regarding alliance with PTI. “I think that all the political parties of the country should come to the Charter of Democracy (CoD), and if PTI also recognizes the CoD, it will be a good development,” he added.

In response to a question about the deportation of refugees, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that no party can support any illegal act, but questions are being raised about the manner in which measures are being taken against refugees. “Pakistan People’s Party has always had a strong stand on human rights.” he said and demanded that the law must be implemented, but human rights must be taken care of.

In response to a question regarding the situation in Gaza, the PPP Chairman said that the Presidents and Prime Ministers of different countries are silent at the moment, but the people, from East to West, of those countries are not, adding: “The people of these countries, especially the youth, are sending a message to their respective governments that they should stand with the oppressed people of Palestine.”