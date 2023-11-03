BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
Health ministry in Gaza says Israel targeted convoy of ambulances leaving Al-Shifa hospital

Reuters Published November 3, 2023 Updated November 3, 2023 09:39pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

GAZA: The health ministry in Gaza said on Friday Israel targeted a convoy of ambulances leaving Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

Israel’s military said on Friday it was looking into the report. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

“We have informed the Red Cross in accordance with the international law about moving a convoy carrying injured people in ambulance vehicles from Al-Shifa hospital,” Ashraf Al-Qudra, the health ministry spokesman, said in a statement.

“At the gate of the hospital and then at the Ansar square, the occupation targeted the convoy in more than one location outside Al-Shifa hospital.”

The statement made no mention of any casualties. Al-Aqsa TV had earlier quoted the ministry as saying scores and had been killed and injured.

