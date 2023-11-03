Massive project launched to increase wheat production, minister told

ISLAMABAD: Aimed to increase the productivity of wheat and reduce the productivity gap, the government had launched a project worth Rs 30,455.353 million.

The senior officials of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) while briefing the caretaker Minister for MNFS&R Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik in a meeting regarding the enhancement of wheat, rice, and sugarcane productivity, said that the project to increase the productivity of wheat and reduce the productivity gap was launched at a cost of Rs 30,455.353 million, in which the share of the federal government is Rs 5,632.774 million, the provincial government’s Rs 12,526.591 rupees, and the farmers and service providers have Rs 12,295.985 shares.

An official said that the meeting was apprised that four million tons of wheat production capacity has been increased, which has a Rs 400 billion financial benefit and productivity of wheat has increased from 28 to 32 maunds per acre.

The minister said that agriculture is the backbone of the country’s economy, adding all obstacles in agriculture projects will be removed on a priority basis so that projects of national and public interest can be completed as soon as possible.

