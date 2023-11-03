BAFL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
BIPL 21.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.25%)
BOP 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
DFML 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.17%)
DGKC 58.42 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (5.26%)
FABL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FCCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.74%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.32%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.97%)
HBL 94.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.74%)
HUBC 105.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.85%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
KEL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.27%)
OGDC 100.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.41%)
PAEL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
PIOC 107.41 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.8%)
PPL 81.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
PRL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
SSGC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.91%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 5,369 Increased By 81.7 (1.54%)
BR30 18,668 Increased By 405.9 (2.22%)
KSE100 52,657 Increased By 314.1 (0.6%)
KSE30 17,915 Increased By 11 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-03

Massive project launched to increase wheat production, minister told

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2023 06:11am

ISLAMABAD: Aimed to increase the productivity of wheat and reduce the productivity gap, the government had launched a project worth Rs 30,455.353 million.

The senior officials of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) while briefing the caretaker Minister for MNFS&R Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik in a meeting regarding the enhancement of wheat, rice, and sugarcane productivity, said that the project to increase the productivity of wheat and reduce the productivity gap was launched at a cost of Rs 30,455.353 million, in which the share of the federal government is Rs 5,632.774 million, the provincial government’s Rs 12,526.591 rupees, and the farmers and service providers have Rs 12,295.985 shares.

An official said that the meeting was apprised that four million tons of wheat production capacity has been increased, which has a Rs 400 billion financial benefit and productivity of wheat has increased from 28 to 32 maunds per acre.

The minister said that agriculture is the backbone of the country’s economy, adding all obstacles in agriculture projects will be removed on a priority basis so that projects of national and public interest can be completed as soon as possible.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Wheat Agriculture wheat production MNFSR

Comments

1000 characters

Massive project launched to increase wheat production, minister told

Non-filers, documentation of economy: FBR shares strategy with Shamshad

World Bank official meets Shamshad

Wheat procurement: ECC directs ministry to submit action plan

Essential commodities: NPMC satisfied with current price trend

General election to be held on Feb 8, 2024

APTMA assails ‘unprecedented’ gas tariff hike

‘Further sales tax’ and ‘extra sales tax’: conflicting FBR accounts cause a great deal of confusion

Illegal migrants: Blome agrees to Pakistan’s stance in meeting with Dar

Senate extends NAB Ordinance 2023 for 120 days

Power distribution: Nepra hints at approving licence to Bahria Town

Read more stories