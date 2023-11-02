BAFL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
BIPL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.71%)
BOP 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.04%)
DGKC 58.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (5.41%)
FABL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
FCCL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.53%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.32%)
GGL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
HBL 94.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.69%)
HUBC 105.98 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.9%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
KEL 3.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.08%)
OGDC 100.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
PIBTL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
PIOC 107.11 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
PPL 81.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.2%)
PRL 21.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.91%)
TRG 71.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.42%)
UNITY 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 5,347 Increased By 59.8 (1.13%)
BR30 18,618 Increased By 355.2 (1.95%)
KSE100 52,663 Increased By 320.6 (0.61%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 2.2 (0.01%)
London stocks climb on upbeat earnings, BoE decision in focus

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2023 02:23pm

London’s FTSE 100 rose on Thursday, supported by a slew of upbeat earnings reports from industry giants like Sainsbury’s and Shell, while investors focused on the Bank of England’s monetary policy decision due later in the day.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 was up 0.7% at 0808 GMT.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 1% and was on track for a five-session winning streak.

Shell gained 0.8% as the global energy major reported third-quarter profit in line with expectations and announced a share buyback programme of $3.5 billion over the next three months.

The broader oil and gas index was up 0.6% on the news, with higher oil prices also supporting the gains.

Investors will closely monitor the BoE’s monetary policy meeting where the central bank is widely expected to hold borrowing costs at a 15-year high of 5.25%.

Supermarket group Sainsbury’s climbed 5.1% after forecasting full-year profit at the upper half of its previous guidance.

UK’s FTSE 100 muted at open, BP tumbles

Smith+ Nephew beat market expectations for third-quarter revenue on strong demand for its medical products, and named John Rogers, former finance boss of ad group WPP , as its new chief financial officer.

The stock jumped 4.2%, while the medical equipment and services index climbed 3.7%, leading sectoral gains.

Entain shares slipped 5.1% as the owner of Ladbrokes betting shops posted a fall in online net gaming revenue for the third quarter.

