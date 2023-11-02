BAFL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
BIPL 21.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
DGKC 58.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (5.95%)
FABL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
FCCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.74%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.32%)
GGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
HBL 94.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.63%)
HUBC 105.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.88%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 36.83 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.63%)
OGDC 100.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.58%)
PAEL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
PIOC 107.75 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.12%)
PPL 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PRL 21.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
TELE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.94%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.91%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 5,350 Increased By 61.8 (1.17%)
BR30 18,622 Increased By 359.6 (1.97%)
KSE100 52,681 Increased By 338.1 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,916 Increased By 11.8 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Saudi Arabian petrochemical giant SABIC reports Q3 net loss

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2023 12:56pm

DUBAI: Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), one of the world’s biggest petrochemical companies, on Thursday posted an almost 17% fall in third-quarter revenue and a net loss.

In a filing, SABIC reported a net loss of 2.88 billion riyals ($768 million) for the three months to Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 1.84 billion riyals a year earlier.

The loss was mainly driven by an impairment charge of 2.93 billion riyals on the fair value of Saudi Iron and Steel Company (Hadeed) after Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund acquired SABIC’s entire stake in the company.

SABIC’s divestment in Hadeed was agreed to in September, allowing the Saudi petrochemicals giant to “optimise its strategic portfolio and focus on its core business,” it said.

Revenues fell to 35.98 billion riyals from 43.32 billion a year earlier, but was up almost 6% quarter-on-quarter.

Saudi’s SABIC posts 94% drop in Q4 net profit on lower average sales prices

The global petrochemical market continues to witness weak global demand and an increase in supply for most products, SABIC said.

Its average selling price fell 5% quarter-on-quarter while prices for agri-nutrient products increased by 11%.

The company said it remains disciplined in managing its capital expenditure which for 2023 it estimates at $3.5 billion to $3.8 billion.

Chemical makers had flagged a potential blow in the second half of the year from a slower-than-expected recovery in China following its post-pandemic reopening and lower demand in Europe.

Shares of SABIC have declined almost 15% this year.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Arabian petrochemical giant SABIC reports Q3 net loss

Hamas says Israel’s attacks on refugee camp kill more than 195 people

Biden voices support for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war

Pakistan’s textile exports up 5% year-on-year in October, clock in at $1.43bn

World Bank official assures it will enhance cooperation with Pakistan

Intra-day: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee’s slide against US dollar continues

POL sales plunge 24% YoY amid high prices, slow economy

Oil rises 1% after Fed keeps rates unchanged

Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing overwhelmed as Afghans face expulsion

Japan starts third Fukushima water release

Read more stories