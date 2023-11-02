PPPPA approves initiation of three projects

LAHORE: The executive committee of the Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPPA) on Wednesday approved the initiation of three projects including underground parking facilities in the vicinity of Walled City area, initiation of Thokar Niaz Beg to Mohlanwal Canal Road sewerage and a waste recycling project.

The approval was granted at the 15th session of the executive committee of the Authority convened under the leadership of Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce S M Tanveer at New Ministers Block. The primary agenda consisted of a comprehensive review encompassing 15 key points.

The committee took a significant stride by authorizing the allocation of funds through the Project Development Fund (PDF), marking a pivotal step in advancing these initiatives. Further strategic moves were made as the committee sanctioned the initiation of a commercial bank account and approved the procurement of new vehicles, aligning seamlessly with the Authority’s overarching goals.

Administrative and financial matters, crucial to the Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority, were also addressed and ratified during the meeting. The minutes of the 13th and 14th sessions were also approved.

Tanveer underscored the importance of cost-effectiveness in project execution. He urged the committee to strive for efficiency, emphasizing the need to conserve resources for broader societal benefits.

He also acknowledged the concerted efforts of the caretaker government in enhancing public facilities.

The meeting revealed that the Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority has concluded six significant projects, amounting to an impressive sum of 43 billion rupees. CEO Iqbal Hussain, Secretary Umar Saeed and others attended the meeting.

