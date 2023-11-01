BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
BIPL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.69%)
BOP 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
DGKC 53.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
FABL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
FCCL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
FFL 6.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.97%)
HBL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 101.42 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.47%)
OGDC 100.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.37%)
PAEL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
PIBTL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.75%)
PIOC 103.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.79%)
PPL 81.11 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
PRL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.2%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 52.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
TRG 69.74 Decreased By ▼ -5.28 (-7.04%)
UNITY 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.86%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By 55.5 (1.06%)
BR30 18,262 Increased By 121.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 51,920 Increased By 437.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 132 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-01

Court adjourns hearing on Bushra Bibi’s bail plea till 15th

Fazal Sher Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Tuesday, sought arguments on a plea from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s wife Bushra Bibi seeking bail in Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust cases till November 15.

The Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case, adjourned the hearing on Bushra Bibi’s bail plea.

During the hearing, Mirza Asim Baig, associate of Sardar Latif Khosa, counsel for Bushra Bibi told the court that his lead counsel was not available on Tuesday and therefore, sought arguments on the bail plea during the next hearing.

The court has already disposed of this application but the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is issuing summons to his client again and again, he said.

NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi that the defense is failing the application for the third time on the same grounds, he said, adding that our investigation officer (IO) had told the court that he has so far not issued arrest warrants. This application is not maintainable, he said.

The defence counsel said that the Lahore High Court has made it clear in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz's case that the accused should be informed before his arrest.

On the one hand, NAB appeared before the court in the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif case without notice, and on the other hand, PTI chairman Imran Khan was abducted from court on May 9, he said.

The prosecutor replied that it was not kidnapping and an arrest.

The NAB has submitted a written reply in the court that they did not require the arrest of Bushra Bibi. The court adjourned the hearing till November 15.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Toshakhana case PTI Bushra Bibi Al Qadir Trust cases

Comments

1000 characters

Court adjourns hearing on Bushra Bibi’s bail plea till 15th

Higher markup payments will continue to pose big challenges: MoF

PM optimistic about SBA tranche prospects

Funding PIA termed ‘challenging’ due to IMF programme

Deals on import of over 1.3MMTs of wheat sealed

Rs66bn more than target: Jul-Oct provisional collection stands at Rs2.748trn

Hike comes into effect from July: Rs65bn financial impact also added to gas tariff raise: govt

Undocumented immigrants expulsion starts Thursday

JPCL prepares four options for ‘exit strategy’

NAB cases: SC bars ACs from giving final verdicts

Punjab and KPK budgets: Fresh approvals constitute violation of Constitution: PPP

Read more stories