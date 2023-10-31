BAFL 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
BIPL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.06%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.31%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
DGKC 53.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FABL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
FCCL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
HBL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 101.36 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.4%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
OGDC 100.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
PAEL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
PIBTL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.63%)
PIOC 103.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.37%)
PPL 81.65 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.25%)
PRL 20.42 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (5.8%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.13%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.75%)
TRG 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.52 (-6.03%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,284 Increased By 51.6 (0.99%)
BR30 18,236 Increased By 95.1 (0.52%)
KSE100 51,898 Increased By 415.2 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,787 Increased By 136.4 (0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares rebound as BoJ tweaks yield policy

AFP Published October 31, 2023 Updated October 31, 2023 01:39pm

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended higher Tuesday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after the Bank of Japan only tweaked its loose monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei index, which traded lower before the central bank’s decision, firmed to close up 0.53 percent, or 161.89 points, to 30,858.85, while the broader Topix index also rose 1.01 percent, or 22.48 points, to 2,253.72.

The BoJ said it would let benchmark Japanese government bond yields rise to around, but not strictly up to, 1.0 percent, slightly increasing the flexibility of its programme.

Still, the central bank broadly maintained its existing easy policy, including its negative interest rate policy.

“The market was mixed before the BoJ meeting. The decision came out and there were some changes but it was not major tightening. So people were relieved by that,” Chihiro Ota of SMBC Nikko Securities said.

The announcement sent the yen weaker against the dollar and late afternoon it stood at 150.14 yen to the dollar, compared with 149.72 yen in New York on Monday.

Investors will turn their focus back to the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision this week, while weighing the risk of a regional conflict in the Middle East, analysts said.

Japan’s Nikkei jumps, led by rally in chip shares

In Tokyo, Panasonic dived 8.91 percent to 1,309 yen after it revised down its sales and operating profit forecast for the full year to March 2024.

Electronics and IT solution firm NEC sank 3.73 percent to 7,205 yen after it reported a rise in the second-quarter operating profit but missed market consensus.

Central Japan Railway added 1.49 percent to 3,396 yen after it revised up sales and profit forecasts for the full year to March 2024.

Banks performed well, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rising 2.20 percent to 1,257 yen and Mizuho Financial Group adding 1.33 percent to 2,545.5 yen.

Japan’s jobless rate in September stood at 2.6 percent, down from 2.7 percent in the previous month, according to the internal affairs ministry. The data did not prompt a strong market reaction.

Tokyo stocks Japanese bank shares

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares rebound as BoJ tweaks yield policy

Gas tariffs increased

Intra-day update: rupee declines further against US dollar

Saudi Arabia’s WAFI Energy eyes acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

Supreme Court hears appeals challenging NAB law amendments

World Bank projects 1.7pc growth rate

PIA sell-off: Minister holds meeting with potential FAs

Thermal asset portfolio: Engro eyes equity partnership with Liberty Power Tech

Privatisation list: Cabinet approves withdrawal of PSM

MTBs and Ijara Sukuk Rules: Cabinet approves summary regarding amendment: MoF

Energy projects sans Chinese IPPs: PPIB resubmits transition from LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

Read more stories