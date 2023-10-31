Synergy Advertising wins ‘Black Dragon Award’

KARACHI: Synergy Advertising, a leading name in Pakistan’s advertising industry, has added another feather to its cap by securing the Black Dragon Award for the Best Brand Building and/or Awareness Campaign.

This recognition comes as a testament to their excellence in creativity and strategy for the “Quaid Kay Habib” campaign, executed on behalf of Habib Metropolitan Bank Pakistan.

The 2023 Dragons of Asia Marketing Communications Industry Awards, held in Malaysia, celebrated the outstanding achievements and innovations in the world of marketing communications.

Synergy Advertising’s remarkable campaign for Habib Metropolitan Bank Pakistan was well recognized, earning them the prestigious Black Dragon Award.

“We are thrilled and humbled by this recognition,” said Ahmed Kapadia, Group Chairman, Synergy Advertising. “The ‘Quaid Kay Habib’ campaign was a labor of love and a testament to our dedication to our client Habib Metropolitan Bank.”

