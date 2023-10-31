BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.96%)
BOP 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-9.17%)
CNERGY 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.68%)
DGKC 53.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.89%)
FABL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FCCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
GGL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.85%)
HBL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.54%)
HUBC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.32%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 36.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.04%)
OGDC 100.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.86%)
PAEL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.04%)
PIBTL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
PPL 80.64 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.56%)
PRL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.06%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.32%)
SNGP 51.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TRG 75.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.81%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,224 Increased By 56.8 (1.1%)
BR30 18,124 Increased By 121 (0.67%)
KSE100 51,483 Increased By 539.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 17,650 Increased By 152.8 (0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-31

Gold hovers near $2,000 on ME risks

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2023 05:26am

BENGALURU: Gold prices hovered near the key psychological $2,000 level on Monday, supported by safe-haven demand amid the Middle East conflict, while market participants looked ahead to this week’s US Federal Reserve policy meeting.

“The Middle East conflict is keeping a floor under gold and silver markets. I remain bullish on gold, the conflict will get worse before it gets better, gold can hit all-time high in the near term,” said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,998.39 per ounce by 9:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT). US gold futures rose 0.5% to $2,008.10. Spot gold prices hit $2,009.29 an ounce on Friday, surpassing $2,000 level for the first time since mid-May, as investors flocked into safe-haven bullion. Israeli troops and tanks attacked Gaza’s main northern city from the east and west.

Gold is consolidating and building a base for further gains, subject to geopolitics, said StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell in a note. Traders are also keeping an eye on the US central bank’s policy decision due on Wednesday.

While the Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, the focus will be on Chair Jerome Powell’s commentary. “If the Fed is going to sound hawkish, then we will see a slightly negative reaction from gold,” Wyckoff said. Although gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates dull non-yielding bullion’s appeal. Spot silver was up 1.6% at $23.52.

gold price gold rate

Comments

1000 characters

Gold hovers near $2,000 on ME risks

World Bank projects 1.7pc growth rate

PIA sell-off: Minister holds meeting with potential FAs

Privatisation list: Cabinet approves withdrawal of PSM

MTBs and Ijara Sukuk Rules: Cabinet approves summary regarding amendment: MoF

ECP orders removal of PS to CM Sindh

Federal institutions: Rs80bn set aside for debt repayment

Punjab unveils Rs2trn budget for four months

Recoveries under QTA: Discos seek positive adjustment of Rs1.7 per unit

Energy projects sans Chinese IPPs: PPIB resubmits transition from LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

Industrial power consumers: FD terms proposed winter package ‘vague’

Read more stories