Court seek reply from SP Adiala Jail on IK’s plea

ISLAMABAD: The special court hearing the cypher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi sought a reply on Khan’s petition seeking to allow him to talk to his sons, Sulaiman Khan and Qasim Khan every Saturday.

The special court judge, Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, sought a reply from Superintendent Adiala Jail on Khan’s petition and adjourned the hearing till November 8.

Khan filed the application through advocate Shiraz Ahmed Ranjha seeking to allow him to contact his sons via WhatsApp every Saturday.

The same court on October 18 granted permission to Khan to talk to his sons and directed Superintendent Adiala Jail to make arrangements in this regard.

Following the court’s orders, Khan contacted his sons via WhatsApp, which lasted for 30 minutes and was arranged by the jail superintendent between 4:30pm and 5pm.

The court sought a reply from superintendent Adiala jail where Khan was imprisoned in the cypher case till November 8.

