Court seek arguments on IK’s Nikah case on Nov 4

ISLAMABAD: A local court hearing a case about the nikkah of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi on Monday sought arguments on Khan’s petition seeking an early hearing of the case.

Civil Judge Qudratullah while hearing the case summoned arguments on Khan’s petition, seeking an early hearing of nikkah case; till November 4. Khan’s counsel Sher Afzal Marwat’s associate appeared before the court and told the court that his lead counsel has gone abroad and will remain there till November 4. He filed an application seeking adjournment of the case.

The court approved the application and adjourned the case till November 4. The court sought arguments on the petition seeking an early hearing during the next hearing.

