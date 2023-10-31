BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-31

Filing tax returns: PTBA demands extending deadline

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2023 05:26am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has urged the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the last date for filing of income tax returns for tax year 2023 till 30th November, 2023.

The Board should take this decision to facilitate the taxpayers in the larger interest of law and collection of revenue, said Zahid Pervaiz and Muhammad Ijaz Ali, President and General Secretary of the Assessment, respectively, in a letter.

They said due to technical and practical issues in income tax return for the tax year 2023, the tax consultants and taxpayers have failed to file returns smoothly and a huge number of returns are yet to be filed but last date for filing of returns will expire on 31.10.2023.

They further said that the FBR had launched the new version of IRS 2.0 without checking its working properly and in accordance with different provisions of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

By introducing the IRIS 2.0, the FBR has failed to provide error-free software to facilitate the taxpayers to file income tax returns smoothly and in accordance with statutory provisions of law, they added.

