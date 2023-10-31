BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
Need stressed to widen anti-rabies program’s scope

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2023 05:26am

KARACHI: Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Sindh Manzoor Ali Sheikh has said that the scope of anti-rabies control program should be extended to whole province.

In a meeting held in his office, Sheikh said that the anti-rabies control program should be expanded from the seven districts of Karachi to all the union councils of the province, and anti-rabies helpline numbers should be issued for each district, separately.

Project Director Anti-rabies Control Program Samira Hussain gave a detailed briefing to the Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Sindh regarding the program.

The ACS LG directed the PD to establish more medical centres for the sterilisation of dogs and said that the shortage of veterinary and field staff should be met.

Manzoor Shaikh said that awareness sessions should be organised at the level of all the towns to highlight the effectiveness and importance of anti-rabies control program.

The ACS stressed that a comprehensive strategy should be devised to review the number of stray dogs in each union council area.

Shaikh emphasised that instead of relying on traditional methods to prevent the people from dog bites, modern methods should be adopted and to reduce unnecessary fear amongst the people, harmless colour tags should be installed on sterilised dogs.

