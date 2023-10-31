KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 30, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 New Disc Crude Pakistan National
Friendship Oil Shipping Corp 28-10-2023
OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp 30-10-2023
OP-3 Maersk Load Trans Maritime 29-10-2023
Tacoma Furnace Oil
B-3/B-2 Lucky Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 28-10-2023
River Agency
B-4 Obe Disc Ocean Services 23-10-2023
Grande Wheat (Pvt) Ltd
B-5 Odeimar Disc Sea Trade 17-10-2023
Chickpeas Shipping
B-10/B-11 Akij Pearl Load Ocean 26-10-2023
Clinkers Services
B-11/B-12 Shardana Disc Ocean Services 07-10-2023
Rapessed Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-13 Altus Disc Wheat North Star 24-10-2023
in Bulk International
B-15/B-14 Sukhoor Disc Eastwind Shipping
Alkhaleej Wheat Company 23-10-2023
B-16/B-17 Libra Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 22-10-2023
Confidence Agencies
Nmb-1 Reza Load Food Al Fiazan 16-08-2023
General Stuff and International
Item
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20 Oscar 1 - Sirius 11-10-2023
Logistic
B-24/B-25 Xing Zhi Disc Sea Trade 27-10-2023
Hai Chickpeas Shipping
B-26/B-27 Ever Disc Load Green Pak 29-10-2023
Uranus Container Shipping
B-29/B-28 X=Press Disc Load X-Press Feeders
Salween Container Shipping 29-10-2023
Agency
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2 Palion Disc Load CMA CGM 29-10-2023
Container Pakistan
Saptl-4 Dalian Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 30-10-2023
Express Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Libra 30-10-2023 Disc. DAP Bulk Shipping
Confidence Agencies
Ever Uranus 30-10-2023 Disc Load Green Pak
Container Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Amalia 30-10-2023 D/14942 Mogas Gac Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Felixstowe 30-10-2023 D/L Container Forbes Shipping
Com Pvt. Ltd
Uafl Dubai 30-10-2023 D/L Container Golden Shipping
Line Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Seamax 30-10-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Westport Line Pakistan
Gsl Elizabeth 31-10-2023 D/L Container Ocean Sea
Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Safeen Prime 31-10-2023 D/L Container Diamond
Shipping Services
Ren Jian 25 31-10-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Agency Pvt. Ltd
Ocean Grand 31-10-2023 L/242 Container Project Shipping
Hc Lara 31-10-2023 L/111 Package
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
X-Press
Cassiopeia 30-10-2023 Container Ship -
Hansa Europe 30-10-2023 Container Ship -
Sunda 30-10-2023 Tanker -
Atout 30-10-2023 Container Ship -
Kmtc Colombo 30-10-2023 Container Ship -
Cscl Neptune 30-10-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2 Woohyun Rice East Wind Oct. 22, 2023
Sky
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Indian Coal GAC Oct. 29, 2023
Goodwill
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Asia Palm oil Alpine Oct. 29, 2023
Inspire
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT SSL Container Ocean Sea
Mumbai Shipping Oct. 30, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Al-Danah Wheat East Wind Oct. 26, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Victoria
Kosan Chemicals Alpine Oct. 30, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Amalia Gasoline GAC Oct. 30, 2023
Rhapsody Chemicals Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Woohyun Sky Rice East Wind Oct. 30, 2023
SSL Mumbai Container Ocean Sea -do-
Shipping
Indian
Goodwill Coal GAC -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Nordic Basel Mogas Trans Marine Oct. 30, 2023
Discovery Wheat North Star -do-
Nakhal Silver Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths
Mega-I Palm oil Alpine -do-
ScPigasus Palm oil Alpine -do-
Khair-Pur Mogas Alpine -do-
Energy
Achilles Gasoline Alpine -do-
Southern
Wolf Palm oil Alpine -do-
Al-Safat Container Hapag Lloyd -do-
Chemroute
Oasis Chemicals Alpine -do-
Bellini Gasoline Alpine -do-
PVT Flora Chemicals Alpine -do-
AAI Evolution Wheat Bulk Shipping -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Esthi Container MSC PAK Oct. 30, 2023
MSC Tianping Container MSC PAK Oct. 31, 2023
Maersk
Atlanta Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
