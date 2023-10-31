BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2023 05:26am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 30, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              New            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Friendship     Oil            Shipping Corp      28-10-2023
OP-2              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Oil            Shipping Corp      30-10-2023
OP-3              Maersk         Load           Trans Maritime     29-10-2023
                  Tacoma         Furnace Oil
B-3/B-2           Lucky          Disc DAP       Bulk Shipping      28-10-2023
                  River                         Agency
B-4               Obe            Disc           Ocean Services     23-10-2023
                  Grande         Wheat          (Pvt) Ltd
B-5               Odeimar        Disc           Sea Trade          17-10-2023
                                 Chickpeas      Shipping
B-10/B-11         Akij Pearl     Load           Ocean              26-10-2023
                                 Clinkers       Services
B-11/B-12         Shardana       Disc           Ocean Services     07-10-2023
                                 Rapessed       Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-13         Altus          Disc Wheat     North Star         24-10-2023
                                 in Bulk        International
B-15/B-14         Sukhoor        Disc           Eastwind Shipping
                  Alkhaleej      Wheat          Company            23-10-2023
B-16/B-17         Libra          Disc DAP       Bulk Shipping      22-10-2023
                  Confidence                    Agencies
Nmb-1             Reza           Load Food      Al Fiazan          16-08-2023
                  General        Stuff and      International
                  Item
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Oscar 1        -              Sirius             11-10-2023
                                                Logistic
B-24/B-25         Xing Zhi       Disc           Sea Trade          27-10-2023
                  Hai            Chickpeas      Shipping
B-26/B-27         Ever           Disc Load      Green Pak          29-10-2023
                  Uranus         Container      Shipping
B-29/B-28         X=Press        Disc Load      X-Press Feeders
                  Salween        Container      Shipping           29-10-2023
                                                Agency
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2           Palion         Disc Load      CMA CGM            29-10-2023
                                 Container      Pakistan
Saptl-4           Dalian         Disc Load      Hapag Lloyd        30-10-2023
                  Express        Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Libra             30-10-2023     Disc. DAP                      Bulk Shipping
Confidence                                                           Agencies
Ever Uranus       30-10-2023     Disc Load                          Green Pak
                                 Container                           Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Amalia            30-10-2023     D/14942 Mogas                   Gac Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Felixstowe        30-10-2023     D/L Container                Forbes Shipping
                                                                 Com Pvt. Ltd
Uafl Dubai        30-10-2023     D/L Container                Golden Shipping
                                                                Line Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Seamax            30-10-2023     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
Westport                                                        Line Pakistan
Gsl Elizabeth     31-10-2023     D/L Container                      Ocean Sea
                                                            Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Safeen Prime      31-10-2023     D/L Container                        Diamond
                                                            Shipping Services
Ren Jian 25       31-10-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                              Agency Pvt. Ltd
Ocean Grand       31-10-2023     L/242 Container             Project Shipping
Hc Lara           31-10-2023     L/111 Package
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
X-Press
Cassiopeia        30-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
Hansa Europe      30-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
Sunda             30-10-2023     Tanker                                     -
Atout             30-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
Kmtc Colombo      30-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
Cscl Neptune      30-10-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2              Woohyun        Rice           East Wind       Oct. 22, 2023
                  Sky
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Indian         Coal           GAC             Oct. 29, 2023
                  Goodwill
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Asia           Palm oil       Alpine          Oct. 29, 2023
                  Inspire
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              SSL            Container      Ocean Sea
                  Mumbai                        Shipping        Oct. 30, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Al-Danah       Wheat          East Wind       Oct. 26, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Victoria
Kosan             Chemicals      Alpine                         Oct. 30, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Amalia            Gasoline       GAC                            Oct. 30, 2023
Rhapsody          Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Woohyun Sky       Rice           East Wind                      Oct. 30, 2023
SSL Mumbai        Container      Ocean Sea                               -do-
                                 Shipping
Indian
Goodwill          Coal           GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Nordic Basel      Mogas          Trans Marine                   Oct. 30, 2023
Discovery         Wheat          North Star                              -do-
Nakhal Silver     Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for berths
Mega-I            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
ScPigasus         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Khair-Pur         Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Energy
Achilles          Gasoline       Alpine                                  -do-
Southern
Wolf              Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Al-Safat          Container      Hapag Lloyd                             -do-
Chemroute
Oasis             Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Bellini           Gasoline       Alpine                                  -do-
PVT Flora         Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
AAI Evolution     Wheat          Bulk Shipping                           -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Esthi         Container      MSC PAK                        Oct. 30, 2023
MSC Tianping      Container      MSC PAK                        Oct. 31, 2023
Maersk
Atlanta           Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

