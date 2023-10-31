Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 30, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 New Disc Crude Pakistan National Friendship Oil Shipping Corp 28-10-2023 OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp 30-10-2023 OP-3 Maersk Load Trans Maritime 29-10-2023 Tacoma Furnace Oil B-3/B-2 Lucky Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 28-10-2023 River Agency B-4 Obe Disc Ocean Services 23-10-2023 Grande Wheat (Pvt) Ltd B-5 Odeimar Disc Sea Trade 17-10-2023 Chickpeas Shipping B-10/B-11 Akij Pearl Load Ocean 26-10-2023 Clinkers Services B-11/B-12 Shardana Disc Ocean Services 07-10-2023 Rapessed Pvt. Ltd B-14/B-13 Altus Disc Wheat North Star 24-10-2023 in Bulk International B-15/B-14 Sukhoor Disc Eastwind Shipping Alkhaleej Wheat Company 23-10-2023 B-16/B-17 Libra Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 22-10-2023 Confidence Agencies Nmb-1 Reza Load Food Al Fiazan 16-08-2023 General Stuff and International Item ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Oscar 1 - Sirius 11-10-2023 Logistic B-24/B-25 Xing Zhi Disc Sea Trade 27-10-2023 Hai Chickpeas Shipping B-26/B-27 Ever Disc Load Green Pak 29-10-2023 Uranus Container Shipping B-29/B-28 X=Press Disc Load X-Press Feeders Salween Container Shipping 29-10-2023 Agency ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-2 Palion Disc Load CMA CGM 29-10-2023 Container Pakistan Saptl-4 Dalian Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 30-10-2023 Express Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Libra 30-10-2023 Disc. DAP Bulk Shipping Confidence Agencies Ever Uranus 30-10-2023 Disc Load Green Pak Container Shipping ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Amalia 30-10-2023 D/14942 Mogas Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Felixstowe 30-10-2023 D/L Container Forbes Shipping Com Pvt. Ltd Uafl Dubai 30-10-2023 D/L Container Golden Shipping Line Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Seamax 30-10-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Westport Line Pakistan Gsl Elizabeth 31-10-2023 D/L Container Ocean Sea Shipping Pvt. Ltd Safeen Prime 31-10-2023 D/L Container Diamond Shipping Services Ren Jian 25 31-10-2023 D/L Container United Marine Agency Pvt. Ltd Ocean Grand 31-10-2023 L/242 Container Project Shipping Hc Lara 31-10-2023 L/111 Package ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= X-Press Cassiopeia 30-10-2023 Container Ship - Hansa Europe 30-10-2023 Container Ship - Sunda 30-10-2023 Tanker - Atout 30-10-2023 Container Ship - Kmtc Colombo 30-10-2023 Container Ship - Cscl Neptune 30-10-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-2 Woohyun Rice East Wind Oct. 22, 2023 Sky ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Indian Coal GAC Oct. 29, 2023 Goodwill ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Asia Palm oil Alpine Oct. 29, 2023 Inspire ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT SSL Container Ocean Sea Mumbai Shipping Oct. 30, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Al-Danah Wheat East Wind Oct. 26, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Victoria Kosan Chemicals Alpine Oct. 30, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Amalia Gasoline GAC Oct. 30, 2023 Rhapsody Chemicals Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Woohyun Sky Rice East Wind Oct. 30, 2023 SSL Mumbai Container Ocean Sea -do- Shipping Indian Goodwill Coal GAC -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Nordic Basel Mogas Trans Marine Oct. 30, 2023 Discovery Wheat North Star -do- Nakhal Silver Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths Mega-I Palm oil Alpine -do- ScPigasus Palm oil Alpine -do- Khair-Pur Mogas Alpine -do- Energy Achilles Gasoline Alpine -do- Southern Wolf Palm oil Alpine -do- Al-Safat Container Hapag Lloyd -do- Chemroute Oasis Chemicals Alpine -do- Bellini Gasoline Alpine -do- PVT Flora Chemicals Alpine -do- AAI Evolution Wheat Bulk Shipping -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Esthi Container MSC PAK Oct. 30, 2023 MSC Tianping Container MSC PAK Oct. 31, 2023 Maersk Atlanta Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023