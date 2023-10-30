BAFL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
BIPL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.35%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-9.39%)
CNERGY 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.16%)
DFML 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.5%)
DGKC 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FABL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FCCL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
FFL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.75%)
HBL 94.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.71%)
HUBC 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.34%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
MLCF 35.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 100.20 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.06%)
PAEL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.7%)
PIBTL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
PIOC 103.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
PPL 81.11 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.15%)
PRL 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.26%)
SNGP 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.98%)
SSGC 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.69%)
TPLP 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
TRG 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.42%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,210 Increased By 42.8 (0.83%)
BR30 18,121 Increased By 117.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 51,354 Increased By 410.1 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,623 Increased By 125.3 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India vows to free its ex-navy personnel on Qatar death row

AFP Published 30 Oct, 2023 12:53pm

NEW DELHI: India’s foreign minister on Monday said the country would “make all efforts” to secure the release of eight ex-navy personnel sentenced to death by a court in Qatar, reportedly for spying for Israel.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he had met the families of the detained Indians and told them the government “attaches the highest importance” to their case.

Indian media report the eight – among them former high-ranking and decorated officers, including captains who once commanded warships – were arrested in Doha in August 2022.

In a post on social media, Jaishankar said that he fully shared “the concerns and pain of the families”, and that the “government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release”.

Qatar has not commented on the case and the charges have not been made public.

India’s navy chief, Admiral R. Hari Kumar, told reporters on Monday that “every effort” was being made by the government to “get relief for our personnel”.

The sentences were only revealed last week when India’s foreign ministry said it was “shocked” at the case.

The eight men were employees of Al Dahra, a Gulf-based company that offers “complete support solutions” to the aerospace, security and defence sectors, according to its website.

Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians: India govt

The Hindu newspaper reported the men were spying for a “third country”, while the Times of India has said that “various reports claimed they were accused of spying for Israel”.

Israel’s government has not commented on the case.

Meetu Bhargava, the sister of one of the men, dismissed the allegations.

“My brother is 63 years old… Why would he spy for Israel? Why would he do anything like this at his age?” Bhargava was quoted as saying by the Indian Express daily.

She said she would seek the “personal intervention” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Last week, the Indian foreign ministry had said it would take up the verdict with Qatari authorities and would continue to “extend all consular and legal assistance” to the prisoners.

Qatar rarely carries out executions, and the Gulf state has previously said a death sentence is equivalent to a life sentence.

According to Amnesty International, the country executed one condemned Nepali migrant worker in 2020, after a 20-year hiatus.

New Delhi shares historically friendly ties with Doha, a key supplier of natural gas to India.

More than two-thirds of Qatar’s 2.8 million population are migrant workers, and many of them are Indian citizens.

Qatar, which hosts a political bureau for Hamas group and has provided financial aid to Gaza, has been linked to mediation efforts for a prisoner exchange between the Palestinian armed group and Israel.

Qatar Subrahmanyam Jaishankar India’s foreign minister India's navy

Comments

1000 characters

India vows to free its ex-navy personnel on Qatar death row

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor fall against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sustains losses against US dollar

Remittance inflows likely to recover

Incorrect tax liability: FTO summons FBR officials

Trump pledges to reimpose Muslim ‘travel ban’

Bank of Punjab considers wholly-owned Exchange Company

Oil declines 1% ahead of US, China data

Nov 23 to March 24: PPRA grants SLL exemption on LPG purchases

Irregularities in Guddu thermal power station: NAB seeks details of GHCL CEO, others

Punjab to approve 4-month budget today

Read more stories