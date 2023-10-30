BAFL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
BIPL 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.82%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-9.39%)
CNERGY 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.16%)
DFML 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.5%)
DGKC 52.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FCCL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
FFL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.75%)
HBL 94.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.71%)
HUBC 99.50 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.85%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
MLCF 35.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
OGDC 100.25 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.11%)
PAEL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
PIBTL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
PIOC 103.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
PPL 81.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.14%)
PRL 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.74%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.26%)
SNGP 51.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.12%)
SSGC 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.69%)
TPLP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
TRG 74.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.29%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,210 Increased By 43.7 (0.85%)
BR30 18,131 Increased By 128 (0.71%)
KSE100 51,359 Increased By 415.4 (0.82%)
KSE30 17,626 Increased By 128.4 (0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan eases, market awaits financial policy conference

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2023 11:32am

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE: China’s yuan eased slightly against a strengthening dollar on Monday, though moves were limited as investors cautiously await the outcome of a key financial policy conference and economic data due later this week.

State leaders, regulators and top bankers will gather at the closed-door national financial work conference in Beijing this week, Bloomberg News has reported, and the twice-a-decade policy conference could set medium-term priorities for the broad financial industry.

“We expect financial stability to remain policymakers’ top priority in the upcoming conference, amid local government implicit debt clean-up and property market slowdown,” analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

“This conference might also discuss topics like how the financial sector can better serve the real economy.”

Prior to market opening on Monday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1781 per dollar, 1 pip firmer than the previous fix of 7.1782.

The central bank set the official guidance rate quite high, which traders and analysts widely consider to be an attempt to prevent rapid yuan declines.

China’s yuan holds steady while waiting for signs of economy bottoming

Monday’s midpoint was 1,384 pips firmer than a Reuters estimate of 7.3165.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 7.3143 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.3181 at midday, 10 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

It touched a low of 7.3191 in morning deals, 26 pips away from hitting Monday’s lower end of the trading band of 7.3217, traders said, adding that this largely reflects broad strength in the greenback in global markets.

They added that markets will quickly shift their attention to October manufacturing activity data due on Tuesday to gauge the health of the world’s second largest economy.

“China’s PMIs will be seen as a reminder that the economy is stabilising but that message is not a panacea for the yuan,” analysts at HSBC said in a note.

“It remains in a challenging position given broad dollar strength, yield divergence and net FX demand in China is showing little signs of abating.”

By midday, the global dollar index had risen to 106.583 from the previous close of 106.559, while offshore yuan was trading at 7.3273 per dollar.

China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan eases, market awaits financial policy conference

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor fall against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sustains losses against US dollar

Remittance inflows likely to recover

Incorrect tax liability: FTO summons FBR officials

Trump pledges to reimpose Muslim ‘travel ban’

Bank of Punjab considers wholly-owned Exchange Company

Oil declines 1% ahead of US, China data

Nov 23 to March 24: PPRA grants SLL exemption on LPG purchases

Irregularities in Guddu thermal power station: NAB seeks details of GHCL CEO, others

Punjab to approve 4-month budget today

Read more stories