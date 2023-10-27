BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.51%)
BOP 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.57%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.07%)
DGKC 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.13%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
HBL 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.98%)
HUBC 96.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
OGDC 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.95%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
PIBTL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.45%)
PIOC 102.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.18%)
PPL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.72%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TELE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TRG 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-6.04%)
UNITY 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.11%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.52%)
BR30 17,990 Decreased By -200.2 (-1.1%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan holds steady while waiting for signs of economy bottoming

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2023 09:51am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan held steady on Friday while its offshore counterpart managed light gains against a robust US dollar, as investors looked for signs of stabilisation in a wobbly economy and expectations grew for monetary easing.

Profits at China’s industrial firms grew for a second month in September, adding to signs of a stabilising economy as the authorities launched a burst of supportive policy measures.

Meanwhile, investors are increasingly expecting further monetary easing after the government announced fresh borrowing and stimulus measures, which may further widen the yield gap between China and the United States and pile pressure on the yuan.

“This will sharpen the divergence between the looser path of monetary policy and a (virtually pegged) renminbi that is strengthening with the US dollar,” said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy.

The offshore yuan was trading 22 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.3189 per dollar. It firmed after the industrial profits data, trading around 7.3201 versus a close of 7.3230.

In the offshore market, overnight yuan HIBOR, a key measure of liquidity, slumped 178 basis points to 1.33% on Friday, the lowest level since Oct. 9.

The offshore yuan overnight HIBOR typically trades around 1-3%.

Prior to the market’s opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1782 per US dollar, 2 pips firmer than the previous fix 7.1784.

Friday’s fix was set at its strongest level in two weeks, though market participants were not surprised, with fixes persistently hovering around the 7.17-7.18 level against the dollar.

China’s yuan eases, but losses capped by PBOC’s strong fixing bias

The spot yuan opened at 7.3123 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.3167 at midday, only 9 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 1.93% away from the midpoint.

The spot rate is currently allowed to trade with a range 2% above or below the official fixing on any given day.

The global dollar index fell to 106.554 from the previous close of 106.602.

China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan holds steady while waiting for signs of economy bottoming

South Africa break Pakistan hearts with one-wicket World Cup win

UN agency says ‘meaningful and uninterrupted’ aid needed for Gaza

Inter-bank: rupee sees fifth consecutive decline against US dollar

Open-market: rupee inches upward against US dollar

33,000 illegal immigrants identified via mapping to be deported: minister

Askari Bank latest to establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Stocks retreat, KSE-100 loses 241 points amid selling pressure

Indus Motor Company posts profit of Rs3.22bn in July-September, 148% higher YoY

Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran’s bail plea

Behind Biden’s shift on Israel assault: deaths of Palestinians, international pressure

Read more stories