Oct 30, 2023
World

Sixty people detained after unrest at Russia’s Dagestan airport

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2023 11:15am

MOSCOW: Sixty people were detained after hundreds of anti-Israel protesters stormed an airport in Russia’s predominantly Muslim Dagestan region on Sunday, the RIA news agency reported on Monday.

RIA said the identity of 150 of what it called the most active protesters had been identified.

It said nine police officers had received injuries in the incident, two of whom were being treated in hospital.

Russia’s Shoigu accuses West of seeking to expand Ukraine war to Asia-Pacific

The protesters stormed the airport on Sunday, where a plane from Israel had just arrived, forcing security forces to close the airport and remove the demonstrators.

