BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
BOP 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
DFML 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.94%)
DGKC 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.22%)
FABL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FCCL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.99%)
HBL 95.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
HUBC 96.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.19%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
OGDC 99.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.71%)
PIBTL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.24%)
PIOC 102.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.03%)
PPL 79.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.89%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.74%)
SSGC 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 76.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.38%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.5%)
BR30 18,003 Decreased By -186.8 (-1.03%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Saudi, Qatar markets rise on upbeat corporate earnings; Egypt falls

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2023 06:35pm

Saudi Arabia and Qatar’s stock markets ended higher on Sunday boosted by solid earnings reports from banks and other companies, although worries that tensions in Israel and Gaza could spread into a wider conflict weighed on sentiment.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.7%, led by a 3.6% rise in auto rental firm Lumi, while Etihad Atheeb Telecommunications Co finished 2.1% higher.

The telecom firm agreed a 48 million riyal ($12.79 million) settlement with Tawal - a tower infrastructure unit that Saudi Telecom Co (STC) carved out in 2018 - over a tower sharing agreement.

Shares of STC were up 2.2%.

Most Gulf markets gain amid easing Mideast woes

Elsewhere, Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group jumped 6.4%, its biggest intraday gain since Nov. 2020, after reporting a sharp rise in third-quarter profit.

The firm also proposed a dividend of 1.17 riyal per share for the quarter ending Sept. 30.

Separately, foreign companies are scrambling to meet a Saudi deadline to locate their regional headquarters in the kingdom by January amid a lack of clarity over regulation, tax and potential incentives to encourage the move, Reuters reported on Friday, citing executives.

Firms risk losing hundreds of billions of dollars in government contracts in Saudi Arabia if their regional headquarters are based elsewhere.

The Qatari benchmark added 0.4%, with sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan jumping 8.8%, logging its best day in nearly eight years, on upbeat third-quarter earnings.

The lender reported third-quarter net profit of 486.4 million riyals ($133.61 million), up from 331.3 million riyals a year earlier.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index dropped 0.8%, as most of the constituents on the index were in negative territory including Abu Qir Fertilizers, which dropped 6.5%.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday warned against any expansion of the conflict in Gaza, saying the region risked becoming a “ticking time bomb”.

The total death toll in Gaza rose to 8,005 people including 3,324 minors and 20,242 others injured, according to the official spokesperson for the health ministry in Gaza on Sunday.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.7% to 10,483

QATAR gained 0.4% to 9,360

EGYPT lost 0.8% to 23,087

BAHRAIN lost 0.1% to 1,939

OMAN was flat at 4,552

KUWAIT declined 2.5% to 6,905

