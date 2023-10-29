BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
BOP 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
DFML 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.94%)
DGKC 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.22%)
FABL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FCCL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.99%)
HBL 95.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
HUBC 96.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.19%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
OGDC 99.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.71%)
PIBTL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.24%)
PIOC 102.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.03%)
PPL 79.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.89%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.74%)
SSGC 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 76.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.38%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.5%)
BR30 18,003 Decreased By -186.8 (-1.03%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Vietnam Oct exports up 5.9%, industrial output rises

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2023 10:04am

HANOI: Vietnam’s exports and industrial output rose in October from a year earlier, showing signs of a gradual economic recovery in the country which is highly sensitive to swings in global demand, government data released on Sunday showed.

Exports in October rose 5.9% from a year earlier to $32.31 billion, with imports also witnessing a rise of 5.2%, the statistics office said in a report.

However, amid lower global demand for goods, in the first ten months of the year Vietnam’s exports fell 7.1% from a year ago to $291.28 billion, while imports decreased 12.3% from a year earlier to $266.67 billion, with an estimated trade surplus of $24.61 billion over that period, it said.

Industrial output of Vietnam, a manufacturing centre for major global electronics and clothing brands, rose 4.1% in October from a year earlier, the agency said in a report, with output from manufacturing rising 4.9%.

That was an acceleration from September when industrial output increased by an annual 2.9%, according to the latest data, which however was revised from a previous 5.1% reading.

Asia rice: Vietnam rates soar on El Nino risks

On Friday, official data showed foreign investment in Vietnam surged in October as the country attracted more than double the average monthly financial pledges it has received this year, amid a big boost in spending for new plants.

According to the statistics office, October consumer prices rose 3.59% from a year earlier.

Vietnam's exports

Comments

1000 characters

Vietnam Oct exports up 5.9%, industrial output rises

Caretaker govt, COAS striving to attract investment: President

Recovery plan ready for sustainable growth: Shamshad

No sell-off will be allowed in the name of IMF terms: PPP

Transfer of DC, IGP: Establishment Division still defying ECP’s orders

AAC seeks govt’s help to resolve issues related to FKPCL

Delimitation: ECP will begin hearing objections from Nov 1

Hundreds of thousands rally in global cities

Israel says war has ‘entered new phase’

559 major cases of CCP pending in courts: Stay orders may be driving up prices of commodities?

Verdict on NAO amendments: SC bench to hear ICA

Read more stories