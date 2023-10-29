Vietnam Oct exports up 5.9%, industrial output rises

HANOI: Vietnam’s exports and industrial output rose in October from a year earlier, showing signs of a gradual economic recovery in the country which is highly sensitive to swings in global demand, government data released on Sunday showed.

Exports in October rose 5.9% from a year earlier to $32.31 billion, with imports also witnessing a rise of 5.2%, the statistics office said in a report.

However, amid lower global demand for goods, in the first ten months of the year Vietnam’s exports fell 7.1% from a year ago to $291.28 billion, while imports decreased 12.3% from a year earlier to $266.67 billion, with an estimated trade surplus of $24.61 billion over that period, it said.

Industrial output of Vietnam, a manufacturing centre for major global electronics and clothing brands, rose 4.1% in October from a year earlier, the agency said in a report, with output from manufacturing rising 4.9%.

That was an acceleration from September when industrial output increased by an annual 2.9%, according to the latest data, which however was revised from a previous 5.1% reading.

Asia rice: Vietnam rates soar on El Nino risks

On Friday, official data showed foreign investment in Vietnam surged in October as the country attracted more than double the average monthly financial pledges it has received this year, amid a big boost in spending for new plants.

According to the statistics office, October consumer prices rose 3.59% from a year earlier.