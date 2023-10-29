BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
‘Gaza March’ JI workers, leaders baton-charged

Fazal Sher Published 29 Oct, 2023 03:25am

ISLAMABAD: The city police on Saturday arrested Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) workers and resorted to baton charge against them as they were making presentations for the ‘Gaza March’, which is scheduled for Sunday (tomorrow) in front of the US embassy.

A heavy contingent of police and personal of Frontier Constabulary (FC) removed JI camp set up at Kashmir Highway as well as arrested workers and local leaders following the district administration refused JI to organise the rally.

The police action infuriated JI workers and they blocked Kashmir Highway. Police resorted to baton charge and also fired tear gas shell against them.

Police arrested JI Islamabad Chief Nasrullah Randhawa and party leader Kashif Chaudhry and many workers. Police confiscated the stage, sound system, and lighting brought by the JI workers.

According to police spokesman, no political organisation is allowed to block roads in the city. Due to imposition of Section 144, jalsa and procession are not allowed in the city, he said, adding that after formal approval, holding of peaceful protest is possible. Some people have been arrested for blocking Kashmir Highway.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

