Gold prices sharply up

KARACHI: Gold on Saturday gained a big value on the local market, traders said.

The fresh gains of Rs2000 and Rs1714 drove the precious metal prices to Rs213300 per tola and Rs182870 per 10 grams, separately.

Silver was traded for Rs2550 per tola and Rs2186.21 per 10 grams on the local market and was quoted for $23.19 per ounce globally. Gold prices on the world market stood for $2006 per ounce with $20 premium for its trade on local market, traders added.

