BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.51%)
BOP 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.57%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.07%)
DGKC 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.13%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
HBL 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.98%)
HUBC 96.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
OGDC 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.95%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
PIBTL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.45%)
PIOC 102.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.18%)
PPL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.72%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TELE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TRG 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-6.04%)
UNITY 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.11%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.52%)
BR30 17,990 Decreased By -200.2 (-1.1%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-28

Imran fears for his life

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 28 Oct, 2023 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated ex-premier and chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Friday expressed fear about his safety, saying he might be slow-poisoned to death in jail.

In a statement from Adiala jail, which was posted on PTI chief's official X handle, he said: “Such an attempt could be through slow-poisoning”.

“They have already made two public attempts to take my life. Since I won't agree to leave my country there is of course a danger they will try to make another attempt on my life while I am in jail,” he warned.

“At the moment I am physically fit. I would know if my body was experiencing change from weakness”, he added.

However, he urged the people to continue their struggle and added that the party leadership has been advised to start campaigning for elections.

The former prime minister slammed what he called the “complete collapse of our justice system” and termed deposed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country as execution of “London agreement”.

He said that “all that is happening today is not just an execution of a “London plan” but London “agreement” that was signed between a cowardly fugitive & corrupt criminal and his facilitators”.

While referring to the homecoming of deposed ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, and his facilitators, the PTI chief said: “The only way a convicted criminal [Nawaz Sharif] could be allowed to return to politics with a clean chit is by destroying state institutions. And hence, what we are witnessing is a complete collapse of our justice system”.

He continued, “My Pakistanis! please remember, all the cases against me are completely bogus & politically motivated, concocted only to keep me in jail for certain till after the elections or maybe much longer beyond the elections. However, the growing political awareness and increasing resistance against closed-room conspiracies in my nation scares them.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Nawaz Sharif PTI Imran Khan Adiala jail

Comments

1000 characters

Imran fears for his life

Use of RMB: Regulatory framework put in place: minister

Dues of AACL: ECC approves Rs8bn financing for PIACL

NTMP-1: World Bank not happy with progress

NEECA asks Punjab, KP to establish their EE&C agencies

General election by Jan 28, 2024?

US diplomat, Jilani agree on ‘inclusive’ elections: State Dept

Ultimate beneficial ownership: Requirements more stringent in income tax law than corporate one: expert

TMA concerned at ‘exorbitant’ hike in gas tariffs

High taxes hampering auto industry’s growth: PAAPAM chief

Thar coal: S. African lab results quite encouraging: DG SCA

Read more stories