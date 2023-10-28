Imran fears for his life

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated ex-premier and chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Friday expressed fear about his safety, saying he might be slow-poisoned to death in jail.

In a statement from Adiala jail, which was posted on PTI chief's official X handle, he said: “Such an attempt could be through slow-poisoning”.

“They have already made two public attempts to take my life. Since I won't agree to leave my country there is of course a danger they will try to make another attempt on my life while I am in jail,” he warned.

“At the moment I am physically fit. I would know if my body was experiencing change from weakness”, he added.

However, he urged the people to continue their struggle and added that the party leadership has been advised to start campaigning for elections.

The former prime minister slammed what he called the “complete collapse of our justice system” and termed deposed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country as execution of “London agreement”.

He said that “all that is happening today is not just an execution of a “London plan” but London “agreement” that was signed between a cowardly fugitive & corrupt criminal and his facilitators”.

While referring to the homecoming of deposed ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, and his facilitators, the PTI chief said: “The only way a convicted criminal [Nawaz Sharif] could be allowed to return to politics with a clean chit is by destroying state institutions. And hence, what we are witnessing is a complete collapse of our justice system”.

He continued, “My Pakistanis! please remember, all the cases against me are completely bogus & politically motivated, concocted only to keep me in jail for certain till after the elections or maybe much longer beyond the elections. However, the growing political awareness and increasing resistance against closed-room conspiracies in my nation scares them.”

