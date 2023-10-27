Palm oil declines amid strong soybean harvest, ringgit gains

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday after two consecutive sessions of gains, weighed down by a strong soybean harvest and gains in the ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 49 ringgit, or 1.1%, to 3,722 ringgit ($779.97) a metric ton in morning trade.

The contract is set to post weekly losses of around 1.2%, following two consecutive weeks of gains.