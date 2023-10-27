BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.51%)
BOP 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.57%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.07%)
DGKC 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.13%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
HBL 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.98%)
HUBC 96.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
OGDC 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.95%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
PIBTL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.45%)
PIOC 102.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.18%)
PPL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.72%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TELE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TRG 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-6.04%)
UNITY 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.11%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.52%)
BR30 17,990 Decreased By -200.2 (-1.1%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Tokyo stocks end higher

AFP Published October 27, 2023 Updated October 27, 2023 11:59am

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended higher on Friday, shrugging off falls on Wall Street as investors shifted focus to Japanese corporate earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.27 percent, or 389.91 points, to end at 30,991.69, while the broader Topix index jumped 1.37 percent, or 30.40 points, at 2,254.65.

The dollar fetched 150.09 yen, against against 150.35 yen in New York late Thursday.

Japanese earnings season kicks off next week with results from Toyota amongst others.

After the US market closed, shares for Amazon and Intel surged in after-hours trade on the back of blockbuster earnings.

This, coupled with a desire to rebound from sharp losses from the previous day, “helped incrementally widen gains” in Tokyo, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Traders are also closely watching the Bank of Japan’s policy decision due on Tuesday.

On Friday, with the dollar trading above the 150-yen threshold, “traders remained vigilant for signs of currency intervention in anticipation of Tuesday’s Bank of Japan’s upcoming policy meeting,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group added 1.58 percent to 6,140 yen, Toyota gained 1.69 percent to 2,638.5 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rose 0.66 percent to 33,360 yen.

