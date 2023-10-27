BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.51%)
BOP 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.57%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.07%)
DGKC 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.13%)
FABL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FCCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
HBL 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.98%)
HUBC 96.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
OGDC 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.95%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
PIBTL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.45%)
PIOC 102.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.18%)
PPL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.72%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
TELE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TRG 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-6.04%)
UNITY 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.11%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.52%)
BR30 17,990 Decreased By -200.2 (-1.1%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
China stocks rise amid signs of recovery, support measures

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2023 10:01am

SHANGHAI: Chinese stocks rose on Friday and were on track for a fourth session of advance, after data showed profits at industrial firms extended gains in September, while policy measures also helped sentiment.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index gained 0.6% and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.4% by the midday recess.

** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index climbed 0.9%.

** The broader Asian share market tracked Wall Street futures higher, as Amazon provided some welcome earnings relief, while bonds were able to sustain a rally amid signs US inflation was easing.

** Profits at China’s industrial firms extended gains for a second month in September, adding to signs of a stabilising economy as authorities launched a burst of supportive policy measures.

China stocks rebound, HK shares fall as sentiment weak

** More than 30 Chinese listed companies vowed to buy back shares or increase stakes in their firms late on Thursday. Firms have spent more than 10 billion yuan ($1.37 billion) in buybacks so far in October, state media Securities Times reported.

** Electric vehicle batterymaker Contemporary Amperex Technology rose 2.2% after Chairman Robin Zeng proposed to buy back shares worth 2 billion-3 billion yuan. The new energy sector jumped 2.2%.

** Shares in healthcare and automobiles also surged more than 2% each.

** There tend to be a lot of buybacks when market is near the bottom, and the market had fully priced in various pessimistic scenarios, said Yang Delong, chief economist at First Seafront Fund Management.

** On the geopolitical front, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday the United States and China need “in-depth” and “comprehensive” dialogue to reduce misunderstandings and stabilize bilateral relations.

Chinese stocks

