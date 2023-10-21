BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
‘No time for mistakes,’ says Sri Lanka match-winner Samarawickrama

AFP Published 21 Oct, 2023 09:50pm

LUCKNOW: Sri Lanka batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama on Saturday said the team doesn’t “have time to make mistakes” in their remaining World Cup matches after just one win in four games.

The island nation got past the Netherlands by five wickets in the northern Indian city of Lucknow for their first victory.

Samarawickrama hit an unbeaten 91 as Sri Lanka chased down their victory target of 263 with 10 balls to spare and defeat a flying Dutch side, which shocked South Africa in their previous outing.

Sri Lanka bring Dutch crashing back to reality at World Cup

Sri Lanka have lost to Australia, Pakistan and South Africa and next face faltering defending champions England.

“Actually, our plan was about how to win a game after the three games we lost and how to gain momentum as a team,” man of the match Samarawickrama told reporters.

“Now, we know that next, we have to play very good teams. We don’t really have time to make mistakes. Moving forward, we must give 100 percent effort. It’s only by doing that we can sustain our presence in this tournament.”

Samarawickrama held the innings together and put on partnerships of over 70 runs with Dhananjaya de Silva and Charith Asalanka after opener Pathum Nissanka hit 54.

It was Samarawickrama’s sixth ODI fifty as well as making 108 in the loss to Pakistan.

“Actually, I didn’t look up to my scores because we needed a win,” he said.

“So that’s the main part so I think as a team we did really well today and as an individual I’m really happy that I got 91, unfortunately not 100 - but it’s good to be in the winning team.”

Fast bowlers Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha took four wickets each to set up victory after they kept down the Dutch to 262 all out.

“The bowlers performed admirably today, benefitting from favourable pitch conditions,” said Samarawickrama.

“In particular, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka exhibited exceptional performances right from the beginning. Aside from that crucial partnership, our bowlers maintained their excellence throughout the match today.”

Sri Lanka Sadeera Samarawickrama ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

