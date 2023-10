ISLAMABAD: Chief of army staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir highlighted that Sri Lanka has historic relations with Pakistan and its Armed Forces, particularly in the fields of Defence and Training cooperation.

Lieutenant General HLVM Liyanage, Commander of the Sri Lankan Army called on General Munir at General Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters of professional interest, and ways for enhancing bilateral defence ties were discussed.

