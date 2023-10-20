Israel-Hamas conflict puts global refugee resources at risk

TOKYO: The conflict between Israel and Hamas may jeopardize already limited humanitarian resources needed in other parts of the world, a United Nations official said in Tokyo on Friday.

Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said his agency worries the war may spill beyond Israel and Gaza, which would add more pressure on surrounding countries like Lebanon and Egypt that are already experiencing refugee crises.

Toll from Israeli West Bank raid rises to 13: Palestinian ministry

Humanitarian resources are “not endless,” Grandi said at the Japan National Press Club.

More crises leads to “less resources for everybody.”