HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks sank further at Friday’s open on concerns over the Israel-Hamas crisis and expectations that Federal Reserve interest rates would be kept elevated for the foreseeable future.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.97 percent, or 168.63 points, to 17,127.26.

Hong Kong shares open lower

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.33 percent, or 10.04 points, to 2,995.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 0.47 percent, or 8.52 points, to 1,819.57.