ILMA varsity signs MoU with Karisma Empire Associates in Malaysia

KARACHI: ILMA University, Pakistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Karisma Empire Associates at the High Commission of Pakistan Office in Malaysia to reshape the landscape of industry-academia partnerships and promote entrepreneurship.

According to Ilma University management, MoU was signed between ILMA University Pakistan and Karisma Empire Associates which was witnessed by Ambassador Syed Ahsan Raza Shah, High Commissioner of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Dato Sri Mohamed Nazir Meraslam, Chairman Malaysia Pakistan Business Council (MPBC) & Mohamed Salim Ibrahim, Secretary General Malaysia Pakistan Business Council (MPBC).

At the signing ceremony, ILMA University was represented by Fawwad Mahmood Butt, Director Quality Assurance & Liaison and Sajida Qureshi, Deputy Director Quality Assurance & Liaison while Karisma Empire Associate SDN BHD was represented by Datin Dr Norlaili Hj Alias, Director.

Noman Lakhani, Chancellor of ILMA University, expressed his enthusiasm for this pioneering collaboration, stated: “ILMA University has always been dedicated to creating global opportunities for our students and making a meaningful impact on the entrepreneurial landscape. This collaboration stands out not only for its unique nature but also for its ambitious goal of bridging the gap between academia and global industries.”

During the event, HE Ambassador Syed Ahsan Raza Shah, High Commissioner of Islamic Republic of Pakistan appreciated the collaboration between ILMA University and Karisma Empire Associates, emphasizing the importance of such partnerships in strengthening international ties and fostering entrepreneurship.

The MoU bears the patronage of Herman Hardynata, Consulate General of Malaysia in Karachi who is the advocate of fostering entrepreneurship and forging global collaborations to benefit students and entrepreneurs at international level for strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Malaysia.

